National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06, Zacks reports. National Bank had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Bank Trading Up 2.2%

NBHC opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $-0.30 per share. This represents a ($1.20) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of -3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,057.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 190,210 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 283.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $755,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of National Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

View Our Latest Report on NBHC

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.