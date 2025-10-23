National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06, Zacks reports. National Bank had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
National Bank Trading Up 2.2%
NBHC opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.
National Bank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $-0.30 per share. This represents a ($1.20) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of -3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 38.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of National Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.
View Our Latest Report on NBHC
National Bank Company Profile
National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Bank
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Breakout Momentum Plays You Need to Know About
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Quanta Services: The Backbone of the AI Data Center Push
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Archer’s Recent String of Victories Signals a New Phase of Growth
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.