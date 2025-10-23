Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 137 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $31,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,903,000 after buying an additional 148,762 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,012,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,819,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total value of $2,361,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,265.99. This trade represents a 37.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,043. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.00.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $513.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $483.56 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.28.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

