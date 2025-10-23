Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BNDX stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

