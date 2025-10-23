Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 28,218.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 757,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 755,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $87,516,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,972,000 after acquiring an additional 684,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,905,000 after acquiring an additional 417,951 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,493,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 414,216 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $124.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.55. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

