Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.900-19.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 20.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 5.110-5.160 EPS.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $508.95 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $492.25 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.73. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.