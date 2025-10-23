Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Holdings Trimmed by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,074,678. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of UBER opened at $92.11 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.70.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

