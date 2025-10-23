Parcion Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140,424 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. TD Cowen upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.