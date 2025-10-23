Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allot in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Allot Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.78 million, a PE ratio of -188.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. Allot has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Allot had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. Research analysts predict that Allot will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLT. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allot in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot in the first quarter worth $138,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allot by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 146,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allot by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,713,000 after acquiring an additional 742,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Allot by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

