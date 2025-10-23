Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 82,200 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Trading Up 9.2%
Shares of OTCMKTS:STLXF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Stellar AfricaGold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.21.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
