Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 82,200 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLXF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Stellar AfricaGold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.21.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

