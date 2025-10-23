Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 5044254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $790.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

