Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA) Short Interest Up 45.4% in September

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 45,500 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the September 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF by 76.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,718,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,839,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,131,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPA opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $480.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (RSPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection RSPA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.