Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 110319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.