Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 258,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 324,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

