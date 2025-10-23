Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Astronics Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.14 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

