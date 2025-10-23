RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Up 45.8% in September

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 237,200 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
RemeGen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS REGMF opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. RemeGen has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $15.91.
About RemeGen
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RemeGen
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Breakout Momentum Plays You Need to Know About
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Quanta Services: The Backbone of the AI Data Center Push
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Archer’s Recent String of Victories Signals a New Phase of Growth
Receive News & Ratings for RemeGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RemeGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.