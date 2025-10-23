RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Up 45.8% in September

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 237,200 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

RemeGen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS REGMF opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. RemeGen has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $15.91.

About RemeGen

RemeGen Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune, oncology, and ophthalmic diseases with unmet medical needs in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers Telitacicept (RC18) for use in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus an autoimmune disease and Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) for use in the treatment of various cancers.

