iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 339,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the September 15th total of 234,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $44.61.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27,857.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

