Patten Group Inc. Has $495,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $217.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.69. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.06.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

