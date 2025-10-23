Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 18,677 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 11.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 514,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
Southern Stock Performance
NYSE:SO opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.83. The company has a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.
Southern Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.30.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Southern
Southern Profile
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Archer’s Recent String of Victories Signals a New Phase of Growth
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Key Stocks Boosting Buybacks Amid Improving Fundamentals
- Trading Halts Explained
- The Best AI for Picking Stocks, Ranked by Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.