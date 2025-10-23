Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 18,677 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 11.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 514,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.83. The company has a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.30.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

