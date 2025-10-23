Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.24.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,000. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,182,434 shares of company stock worth $270,280,661 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE SNOW opened at $241.71 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.23 and a 52 week high of $255.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.