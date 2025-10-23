Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $146.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.3655 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

