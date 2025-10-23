Spire (NYSE:SR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2025

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SRGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $87.42 and last traded at $87.33, with a volume of 373235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on Spire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SR

Institutional Trading of Spire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 1,957.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1,031.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Spire (NYSE:SRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.Spire’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.