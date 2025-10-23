Spire (NYSE:SR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $87.42 and last traded at $87.33, with a volume of 373235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on Spire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Spire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SR

Institutional Trading of Spire

Spire Trading Up 0.2%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 1,957.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1,031.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.Spire’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.