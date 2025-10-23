SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,961,000 after acquiring an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,381 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,486,000 after acquiring an additional 329,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,575,000 after acquiring an additional 234,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.66 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.