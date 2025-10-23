Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) versus Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Head to Head Comparison

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) and Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Farmhouse has a beta of 29.11, suggesting that its share price is 2,811% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmhouse and Millicom International Cellular”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A N/A -$460,000.00 ($0.03) -6.16 Millicom International Cellular $5.80 billion 1.41 $253.00 million $5.67 8.38

Millicom International Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse. Farmhouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Millicom International Cellular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and Millicom International Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A Millicom International Cellular 16.97% 10.32% 2.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmhouse and Millicom International Cellular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 0.00 Millicom International Cellular 0 5 3 1 2.56

Millicom International Cellular has a consensus price target of $42.02, indicating a potential downside of 11.62%. Given Millicom International Cellular’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Millicom International Cellular is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats Farmhouse on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for the legal cannabis industry. It provides @420, a Twitter handle public platform that engages with cannabis enthusiasts; WeeClub, a cannabis social network platform that enables industry professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses; and Web3 division, which facilitates licensing opportunities between established cannabis brands and influential digital collectible holders to launch digital collectible branded products and accessories. The company’s platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. It markets its products through media, networking, live events, partnerships, search engine optimization, and direct sales calls to existing members. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance. The company also operates TIGO Sports for local entertainment; Tigo Money that allows its customers to send and receive money without the need for a bank account; and TIGO ONEtv for pay TV. In addition, it provides fixed services, including broadband and fixed voice; and fixed-voice and data telecommunications services, managed services, cloud and security solutions, and value-added services; and tower infrastructure and services. The company serves small, medium, and large businesses, as well as residential consumers and governmental entities. It markets its products and services under the Tigo and Tigo Business brands. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

