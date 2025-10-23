Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,909,000 after buying an additional 739,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 77.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,379,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,506,000 after buying an additional 4,087,439 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after buying an additional 826,886 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,654,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,229 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 113.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,589,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after purchasing an additional 844,776 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

