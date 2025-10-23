Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 614 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 780.0% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,886.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 69.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $171.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.24 and its 200 day moving average is $122.05.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $167.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Glj Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.70.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

