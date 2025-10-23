Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 119,861 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April $IAPR

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,861 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 81,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 75,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 39.1% in the second quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 59,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.