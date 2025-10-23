Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,544 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $23,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,836,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611,806 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,833,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,091 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,843,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,368,000 after acquiring an additional 779,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,183,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,319,000 after acquiring an additional 434,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $40.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

