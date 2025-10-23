iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IYW opened at $197.68 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $201.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

