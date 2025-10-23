Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 251,150 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,150 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $15,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 84,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGGO stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.