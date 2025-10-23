Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF $MAXJ

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF comprises about 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF worth $18,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Shares of MAXJ opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (MAXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options.

