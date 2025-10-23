Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Position Boosted by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $925.50 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a one year low of $845.56 and a one year high of $1,769.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $921.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,065.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.