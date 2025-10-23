Oppenheimer Cuts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $415.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $440.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $330.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.52. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $472.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,842,000 after purchasing an additional 358,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,052,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,791,000 after purchasing an additional 134,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 535,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 515,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,312 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

