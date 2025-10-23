JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Shares Up 36.6% – What’s Next?

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 36.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 680,874 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 828% from the average session volume of 73,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

JZR Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.01.

About JZR Gold

(Get Free Report)

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JZR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.