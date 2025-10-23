Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CSL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.00.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $330.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.52. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $472.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,842,000 after purchasing an additional 358,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,052,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,791,000 after buying an additional 134,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 535,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 515,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after buying an additional 113,312 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

