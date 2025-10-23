Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,437 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in Jabil by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total value of $785,441.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,326.24. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total value of $8,310,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,258,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,570,379.34. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,533 shares of company stock worth $22,336,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. UBS Group set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $198.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.36 and a 200-day moving average of $192.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $237.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

