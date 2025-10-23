Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,617 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,114.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allostery Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Legend Biotech stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $255.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.49 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 40.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEGN. Johnson Rice set a $60.00 price target on Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

