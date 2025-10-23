Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Kimbell Royalty $KRP

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 68,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 233.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,829 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the first quarter worth $6,300,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty by 222.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 672,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 464,142 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty by 604.9% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,691,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,666 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimbell Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.20.

Kimbell Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Kimbell Royalty stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -327.68 and a beta of 0.45. Kimbell Royalty has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. Kimbell Royalty had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Kimbell Royalty’s payout ratio is presently -3,800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $49,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,929.62. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Profile

