Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Maplebear by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maplebear news, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $232,268,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $392,303.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,715.60. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,891,828 shares of company stock worth $233,448,470. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ CART opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CART. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Maplebear from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Maplebear from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Maplebear

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.