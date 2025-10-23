Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 190 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.66 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,251,745.32. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

