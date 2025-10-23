Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Humana by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 1,027.6% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.58.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.87 and a 1-year high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

