Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 46,776 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. $RCUS

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 57.6% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 106.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 470,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 37,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $568,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 214,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,191.60. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alexander Azoy sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $36,803.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,363 shares in the company, valued at $355,719. The trade was a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,702 shares of company stock worth $806,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCUS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.77. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 109.56% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 310.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

