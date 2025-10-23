Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,037,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 131.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $125.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.33. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $135.48.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.