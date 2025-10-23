Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 9,006 Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF $BKHY

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. BNY Mellon High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2989 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

