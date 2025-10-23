Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGLT opened at $58.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

