Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 15,116 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 281.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 50.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. International Paper Company has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $60.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.International Paper’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,850.00%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,951.69. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

