Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $396,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $203.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.95. Toyota Motor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

