Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 11,818 Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Castellan Group grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 123,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $33.22.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.4456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 273.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts lowered Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

