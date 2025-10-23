Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 570.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $283.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $296.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.11. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

