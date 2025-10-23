DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Royalty Pharma worth $26,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 23.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 164,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 603.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 655,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 562,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%.The firm had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

