Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $29,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.24 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

